Chair of DWBIA excited over city's renewed focus on downtown core

The chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is excited to see a focus on the downtown core.

Chris MacLeod likes that the city is putting a renewed focus on business owners and residents of downtown, while not at the expense of those that are suffering, but not allowing those issues to control the fate of downtown.

The city is currently working with StrategyCorp consultants to develop a plan to improve downtown while addressing issues around safety, homelessness, mental health and addiction.

As part of the process, the Downtown Windsor Revitalization Survey was launched Wednesday which asks residents and business owners to share their experiences, solutions, suggestions, and concerns.

MacLeod says he's really optimistic over the process.

"If we're expecting the outcome will solve mental health and drug addition, it's not, that's not within the auspices of the city to fix. But I'm very hopeful and very excited that we're going to come up with solutions that are going to move the needle downtown, I'm super excited to see a focus on the downtown core," he says.

Chris MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association. Sept. 27, 2023 (Photo: Rusty Thomson)

The results of the survey will play a part in the plan being developed by the city and StrategyCorp.

MacLeod says their focus at the DWBIA remains on safety and security and believes the solution is to bring more people downtown.

"We need to look at down to we make people feel comfortable in our downtown and what the mayor talked about," he says. "We're not talking about people who are breaking the law, we're talking about people who are suffering. We need to find ways to help them but we also need to find ways to help people feel safe downtown."

MacLeod says he loves the Saturday market on Pelissier Street.

"When you come downtown and there are 15 people on the street and two of them are displaying issues, it seems like a very large problem. But if you come down on Saturday mornings and there are 500 people on Pelissier Street, the problem dissipates. So what I see as success is Pelissier Street every day of the week," he says.

MacLeod adds the DWBIA is working on some initiatives to make people feel safe downtown and more should be released in the coming weeks.

Along with the survey, StrategyCorp will conduct consultations with focus groups, stakeholders and support agencies to discuss the current challenges.

Click here to find a link to the survey which runs until Oct. 18.