Chair of Ford City BIA surprised by city council takeover of all nine BIAs

The chair of the Ford City Business Improvement Association is surprised over the news that the City of Windsor is taking over all nine BIAs.

Shane Potvin says he doesn't like the way things are being handled.

During an in-camera session Monday evening, council voted to pause the appointment of board members across all the BIAs for the next 60 days to allow administration to develop uniform rules and guidelines for the associations.

Potvin told AM800's The Morning Drive that the Ford City BIA elected a new board during the same time as the October 2022 municipal election, but it can not begin operating until it receives city approval.

He says emails were sent to council over the last four months asking for approval, but council continued to push the approval date back, and then they received the Feb. 28 e-mail detailing news of the takeover.

He says this decision ties their hands on planning events for the year.

"We just kept hearing, 'it's going to go to council in a week, or the next week, and then the next week', and then we get an email and then that happened. So, definitely surprising, it definitely ties our hands and we can't start planning anything for the year."

Potvin adds that there was no communication from anyone at the city level.

"They've known this forever. I mean, it sounds like this has been in the works for quite a while, for years. And, our constitution says we have to have our election with the municipal election, so, give us a year or talk to the BIAs, we didn't have any communication from anyone at the city level saying this is happening."

He says he would like more consistency across the BIAs, but isn't happy with how things were handled.

"The city has always been at arms length. Everyone is kind of doing their own thing, which that's where we get all the differences from. I was frustrated to see that all these things are happening, we're waiting for all the BIAs to get their elections in order before we can move forward. I like that, I'd like to see the consistency, I just don't like the way that it's being handled."

Over the next 60 days, city administration will develop rules that would be brought back to council for consideration, including how membership is determined, how elections are conducted, the manner of selecting board members, the resignation of members, the determination of when a member's seat becomes vacant, the filling of vacancies, how verifications are undertaken, and how financial matters are handled.

The nine BIAs in Windsor consist of the Downtown Windsor BIA, Ford City BIA, Walkerville BIA, Olde Riverside BIA, Sandwich BIA, Ottawa Street BIA, Pillette Village BIA, Erie Street BIA, and the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA.