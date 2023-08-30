The chair of Unifor's Ford master bargaining committee says "you always want to lead."

John D'Agnolo, who's also president of Unifor Local 200 in Windsor, says he's excited that Ford has been selected as the target company to set the pattern in contract talks with the Detroit Three.

"As a committee, especially a bargaining committee, you've worked very hard to get this point and you want to make sure you're the one that's leading the way for your workers and the workers across the country," he says.

Unifor announced Tuesday that Ford would be the target over Stellantis and General Motors as the union negotiates new three-year contracts for 18,000 unionized workers employed by the three automakers.

Alan Diaz/The Associated Press

Unifor national president Lana Payne was encouraged by Ford Motor Company's transparency with the union on product programs and businesses programs, and that Ford publicly stated their desire to lead and to craft a blueprint for the EV future.

Payne also said the Ford committees had made significant progress in a very short amount of time at sub-committee tables and local bargaining tables.

D'Agnolo says they've always had a good working relationship with the company.

"We've had many discussions, we go to a lot of meetings when it comes to quality, safety, you name it, we're involved. That just continued on in bargaining," he says.

The national union has listed pensions, wages, transition plans as autoworkers shift to producing electric vehicles, and confirmation of new investment and product lines as key priorities in talks.

D'Agnolo says he's constantly talking to Ford about a future in Windsor when it comes to growth around battery electric vehicles

"If we can get a piece of that pie that would be great," he says. "We'll continue through bargaining to get something for Windsor also. Nothing is better than expanding our footprint in Windsor and on top of that, creating jobs for our community."

The current agreements are set to expire Sept. 18.

Unifor represents 978 workers at the Annex Engine Plant which produces the 6.8-litre and 7.3-litre engines for use in the F-Series of pick-up trucks. There are 756 workers at the Essex Engine Plant which produces the 5.0L V8 engine.

In all, Unifor represents 5,680 Ford members at the Oakville Assembly Plant, Annex Engine Plant, Essex Engine Plant, Bramalea and Paris Parts Distribution Centres, Casselman Parts Distribution Centre, Edmonton Parts Distribution Centre, and office and clerical workers in Windsor and Bramalea.