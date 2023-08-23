Chair of WECHU responds to Ontario's Health Minister announcements

The Chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is responding to announcements made by Ontario's Health Minister Sylvia Jones.

On Tuesday, Jones announced the province will be offering funding to public health units that want to merge and will reverse cuts to a public health funding formula.

Ontario will return to being responsible for 75 per cent of the share of public health costs, reversing a cut the government introduced in 2019 when it moved from a 75-25 public health cost-sharing formula with municipalities to 70-30.

A change that the Chair of WECHU and Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante welcomes.

"It'll relieve some pressure on our operating budget and relieve some pressure on the local municipalities specifically the County of Essex and Windsor," he said.

Jones announced the province will increase base funding for public health units by one per cent a year over the next three years.

Costante says one thing that was learned over the course of COVID, was the importance and relevance of local health units.

"So if you didn't know about the local health unit before COVID, I would probably guess that most folks do know about it now, and more importantly recognize the important work that the local health units do in providing local data and engaging the local community."

In 2019, the Progressive Conservative government proposed consolidating the province's public health units, but put those plans on hold when COVID hit in 2020.

Jones says she will be work with the sector to "clarify public health roles and responsibilities to reduce overlap" and will give one-time funding to public health units that voluntarily merge.

When it comes to a possibility of WECHU voluntarily merging, Costante says the issue has not been discussed at the board.

"But you know in light of these announcements, I'm sure there's going to be meetings with the board to discuss any and all options that are on the table to enhance our local health unit, our Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, to provide the best possible service for our region."

Costante says they will continue to monitor this on an ongoing basis and will work with the ministry to ensure they have all the facts and information to make the best decisions for the health unit.

-With files from The Canadian Press