Chamber of Commerce says Businesses Face Labour Shortages in Step 3

Businesses are getting ready to expand services heading into Step 3 of the province's reopening map and they're having a hard time finding workers to do it.

That's according to Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Rakesh Naidu.

He says some businesses were able to function through the pandemic, but those that couldn't, are struggling to get their staff back and find new workers.

"Since some of these businesses were closed for quite some time ... many employees have looked at other options and have changed sectors," he added.

Naidu says some people simply aren't ready to go back to work.

"Some aren't going to go back to work because they are getting some benefits and there are some programs still on and they're okay with that," he says.

The restaurant and hospitality industry have been hit the hardest, according to Naidu.

He says they'll have to pay to make their spaces COVID-19 safe and to recruit new workers.

"So while they're challenged to get the business up and running, the cost of getting started is going to be significantly more than before," added Naidu.

Naidu says upper levels of government may need to put together some sort of program to help businesses get through the first phases of the reopening process.