Chamber to host all-candidates debate ahead of Ontario election

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is preparing to host an all-candidates debate ahead of the Ontario election.

The debates will feature candiates running for office in the ridings of Windsor-Tecumseh, Windsor West and Essex.

The event on Thursday, May 2 will involve candidates representing four parties that currently hold seats in the Ontario Legislature - the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party, the Liberals, New Democrats and Ontario Party. Green Party candidates were invited to participate but the chamber says it has yet to receive a response.

AM800's Patty Handysides will be the moderator for the debates.

Rakesh Naidu, President and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce says recovery from COVID-19 is a major issue for the business community and expects that will be focused on during the debate.

"It's a concern for a lot of businesses, in terms of what's the environment for them to recover from COVID. There are other issues they're dealing with; the cost of doing business has gone up, inflation is a major issues, workforce availability, talent gap," he says.

Naidu health care is also a big issue.

"We know the impact of health care on the economy, so what are we going to to do make sure our health care system is robust?," he says. "That we have resourced it well, that we have invested in modernization and infrastructure, and also in terms of having enough hands to provide services as required."

The debates will be held at the Fogular Furlan Club at 1800 E.C. Row North Service Road in Windsor.

The Ontario election is scheduled for June 2.

The Essex riding debate will feature Ontario Progressive Conservative Party candidate Anthony Leardi, Liberal candidate Manpreet Barr, New Democrat candidate Ron LeClair, and Ontario Party candidate Frank Causarano.

The Windsor-Tecumseh riding debate will feature Ontario PC candidate Andrew Dowie, Liberal Gary Kaschak, and New Democrat candidate Gemma Grey-Hall.

The Windsor West riding debate will feature Ontario PC candidate John Leontowicz, Liberal Linda McCurdy, NDP incumbent Lisa Gretzky and Ontario Party candidate Jeremy Plako.

The Essex riding debate is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., followed by the Windsor-Tecumseh debate at 12:15 p.m. and then the Windsor West debate at 1:15 p.m. Each debate will last 55 minutes.