Chambers, business associations across Canada urge governments to end Ambassador Bridge closure

A call from the business community across Canada to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rakesh Naidu says more than 70 chambers and business associations have signed a letter urging the all levels of government to work together to re-open the bridge.

Naidu says, while the situation is quite fresh, businesses on both sides of the border are already feeling the impact as the flow of goods has been halted.

He says the situation needs to be rectified sooner than later.

"The longer this drags on, the more it will get challenging for businesses and, quite honestly, for everyone, for communities on both sides of the border. No matter which side you are on, this will impact us. It will hit businesses and eventually it will hit individuals like you and me."

Naidu says many businesses are hurting due to COVID restrictions, and ironically, the protesters are hurting them even more.

"It's been such a rough two years. We already know how supply chain disruption has impacted businesses and individuals. So it couldn't have come at a worse time. This is going to add to the woes of the business community and people in general."

He says local auto manufacturers and the feeder plants needs parts to continue operating.

"Nobody wants to see their family members and neighbours come back from work because the shift has been closed down because of a parts shortage and so on. That's likely to happen. They just won't have the raw material, the commodity, the components that are required for them to continue with business."

As it stands now, limited access is available for U.S. bound traffic using the Ambassador Bridge, but any vehicles looking to head to Canada cannot cross.

Demonstrators began to block traffic near the bridge on Monday afternoon protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.