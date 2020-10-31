Change Your Smoke Alarm Batteries when Changing Clocks: Windsor Fire

Windsor Fire and Rescue is reminding residents to change batteries in their smoke and CO2 alarms when changing clocks for daylight savings Sunday.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee says the department will have to skip its annual outreach campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're not entering any homes. We want to be cognisant of COVID-19 and don't want to expose people unnecessarily or expose our staff," he added.

He says residents can still mark daylight savings by assuring they're protected.

"If you change the batteries twice a year you can ensure that they're always fresh and the smoke and CO2 alarms are in operable condition," says Lee. "So at the minimum you check them and test the alarm, but preferably, change the battery."

Clocks roll back one hour on Sunday at 2 a.m.