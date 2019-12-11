Changes Proposed for Taxi Drivers in Lakeshore

The town of Lakeshore is looking to hear from its taxi drivers and the public for some feedback.

The town is hosting a public meeting Wednesday night as it gets set to tighten up its bylaws surrounding taxis, buses and other vehicles for hire.

Mayor Tom Bain says there's been problems with licensing in the past.

"This has been sparked by a few problems with drivers that we've had in the past, on whether they are eligible to get a license. So what we're doing is going out to the drivers themselves, asking them to take a look at what we're proposing," he says.

Mayor Bain says the town is working to keep up with an increased taxi service demand.

"We're growing and we know that there has to be an increase in the number of taxis. A lot of the seniors are now counting on those taxis and the numbers, we know, are going to increase. We want to be one step ahead and be prepared for that growth," he says.

Bain says the town also wants to set out a clear set of rules for all drivers.

"We're looking at making sure that all areas are covered, and this is with regards to taxis themselves and to the taxi drivers, so that the drivers are well aware of the conditions that they must meet in order to come into the municipality and get their license," he adds.

The meeting takes place from 5pm to 7pm at the Atlas Tube Centre at 447 Renaud Line Rd. in Belle River.

Those who can't attend the meeting can CLICK HERE to provide feedback on the town's website.