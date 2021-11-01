Changes to library services not sitting well with Lakeshore councillor

A Lakeshore councillor is not happy with a change to library services in the municipality.

The plan calls for renovations at the Comber library, but the Stoney Point branch will be closed with services shifted to a pop-up community outreach model.

Councillor Steven Wilder says he would have liked to see other options considered.

"When it comes to library services and education and children and everything else, I am absolutely surprised that we're going to consider going ahead and reducing the level of service in that area, which is one of our better used facilities," says Wilder.

He says he'd prefer to keep the Stoney Point location open to the public.

"I agree it's not a full closure, but I think we can all agree it's a reduced level of service and I just find it concerning," he says. "At the end of the day, it's a lesser level of service. We're cutting out a community entirely. They're out there, they service other communities, there's Lighthouse Cove there as well, there's some other ones nearby."

Wilder says he would have liked to see both facilities improved.

"Acknowledging that we do contribute a significant portion of the County of Essex budget, I think we're the largest contributor to it, but we've got an option here to put our money where our mouth is and invest in it," says Wilder. "The best bang for our buck, it's improving both facilities and it's delivering on what the residents want."

Officials with Essex County Library say the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to re-evaluate their service delivery to find the most efficient way to serve the community.