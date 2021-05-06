Charge Laid after Church Gathering in Chatham-Kent

Another church is Chatham-Kent has defied COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to a report of a gathering on Sunday at Old Colony Mennonite Church on Grove Mills Line in Dresden.

According to police, 56 vehicles were in the parking lot and roughly 73 people were seen leaving the church at the end of the service.

Police say none of the individuals were wearing masks.

A 38-year-old Dresden man was charged Wednesday night with failing to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

The church member is set to appear in court in mid-June.