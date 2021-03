Police in Chatham-Kent have laid a charge after an altercation between a father and son.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to a home in Chatham Thursday morning for a family dispute.

According to police, a verbal altercation between a father and his adult son escalated into a physical altercation.

Police say a 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The man was released and will appear in court next month.