Charge Laid After Woman was Followed by a Stranger

A charge of criminal harassment has been laid against a Windsor man after a woman was followed by a complete stranger.

Officers responded to a complaint from the alleged victim about a suspicious vehicle following her Tuesday night in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Police say the woman made several driving maneuvers, including parking, but the suspect continued to pursue her.

She eventually stopped at a residence and confronted the suspect who refused to leave her alone.

Officers were given a licence plate number and a description of the vehicle and the suspect was found within the hour.

Faton Miftari, 36, is charged with one count of Criminal Harassment.

Investigators from the Major Crime Branch believe the suspect may have criminally harassed other women.

Anyone who may have been victimized is encourage to contact police.