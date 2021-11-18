Charge laid following crash on Naylor Side Rd. in Lakeshore

A charge has now been laid following a crash involving a vehicle and a transport truck in Lakeshore.

Just before 9am Monday, OPP were called to Naylor Side Rd. between County Rd. 46 and South Middle Rd.

The driver and passenger from the vehicle were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Following an investigation, the driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old from Essex, has been charged with fail to yield from driveway.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.