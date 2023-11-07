Chargers crush Jets on Monday Night Football

(East Rutherford, NJ) -- The Chargers' defense racked up eight sacks and forced three turnovers as Los Angeles crushed the New York Jets 27-6 on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

Joey Bosa led the pass rush with two-and-a-half sacks, while Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu each recorded two sacks.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 47 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Justin Herbert threw for 136 yards as the Chargers improved to 4-and-4.

Zach Wilson completed 33-of-49 passes for 263 yards and also lost a pair of fumbles.

Greg Zuerlein went 2-for-2 on field goal kicks in the loss.

The Jets had a three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-and-4.

— with files from MetroSource