Chargers Crush the Raiders Playoff Hopes

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert scored on one-yard dive to give Los Angeles Chargers an overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

The Chargers improve to 5-and-9 while the Raiders are now 7-and-7, having lost four of five, all but killing their playoff chances.

Herbert was 22 of 32 for 314 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Los Angeles earn the win over their AFC West opponents.

Raiders backup Marcus Mariota accounted for 314 yards and two touchdowns after Derek Carr left in the first quarter with a groin injury.

Mariota passed for 226 yards and a TD and ran nine times for 88 yards.

With files from the Associated Press