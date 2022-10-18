Chargers edge Broncos in overtime on Monday Night Football

(Inglewood, CA) -- Dustin Hopkins hit the game-winning 39 yard field goal in overtime as the Chargers edged the Broncos 19-16 on Monday night football.

Hopkins was a perfect 4-for-4 on the day, despite dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the game.

The game-winning kick was set up after Montrell Washington muffed a punt return for Denver and the ball was recovered by Los Angeles.

Austin Ekeler rushed for a touchdown to help the Chargers improve to 4-and-2.

Russell Wilson completed 15-of-28 passes for 188 yards and a score.

The Broncos dropped to 2-and-4 with the loss.

