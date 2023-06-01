Charges against two drivers in LaSalle after being caught racing

Two men have been charged by LaSalle Police under the Highway Traffic Act after being caught racing directly in front of a marked police cruiser.

According to police the officer was initially going to stop one of the involved vehicles, a silver BMW sedan, for stunt driving going 47 km/h over the posted limit on Front Road but before they could initiate the stop the driver started racing with an orange Ford Mustang.

Both vehicles raced down the road side by side for a short distance, before both were stopped by police.

The driver of the BMW, a 23-year-old from LaSalle, was charged and summonsed for drive motor vehicle perform stunt - speeding and racing a motor vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, a 21-year-old from Harrow, was charged and summonsed for racing a motor vehicle.

Police say their licences were automatically suspended for 30 days as well, and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.

