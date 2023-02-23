Charges against Windsor pastor dropped

Charges against a Windsor pastor have been dropped.

At the request of the prosecuting Crown Attorney in Windsor, the charges against Pastor Aaron Rock were dropped on February 6.

Pastor Rock was facing another charge in Stratford which was also withdrawn on February 16.

In both jurisdictions, he was charged under the Re-opening Ontario Act.

In December 2020, the Ontario government implemented restrictive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Government's Order made under the ROA banned any religious gathering of more than 10 people.

Aaron Rock is the lead pastor of a Christian Church in Windsor and he allegedly breached the Order by hosting a Christian worship service that exceeded 10 people, which was recorded outside of the church.

The video showed people leaving the building, but these individuals were not identified or charged with any offence and Pastor Rock did not appear on the recording.

The Crown agreed with defence counsel that there was insufficient evidence to prove the alleged breach of the ROA and withdrew both charges.

In Stratford, he allegedly spoke at a public gathering to protest Ontario's COVID-19 response. On that charge, Pastor Rock voluntarily made a charitable donation. The charge was then withdrawn with no admission of guilt.