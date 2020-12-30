Charges and a Warning Issued Under Reopening Ontario Act in Windsor

Windsor Police Service has laid more charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.

On Wednesday, police announced they laid two charges and issued one warning from Dec. 20-26.

The first charge was in response to a religious gathering found to be over capacity and the second was in relation to a fitness facility that was open in defiance of the act.

Police say an indoor social gathering with more than five people present was issued a warning.

Windsor police say the majority of the community has been understanding and respectful of the current measures, but are reminding everyone it's important to follow directions from health officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 enforcement complaints can be directed to 311 in Windsor and 519-736-0012 in Amherstburg.

After hours complaints should be directed to the Windsor police non-emergency number at 519-258-6111.