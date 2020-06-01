Charges Laid After 3 Parked Cars Struck in Windsor

A 32-year-old woman is charged following a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor on Saturday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Hall Avenue was closed between Cataraqui and Niagara streets after a white Buick struck three parked cars on Hall Avenue — closing the roadway for just over two hours.

According to police, the lone occupant of the Buick was a woman who failed a roadside screening test as well as a test at Windsor Police Service Headquarters.

The area of Riverside Drive near Riverdale Avenue was also closed on Saturday evening after a separate impaired driving incident involving a motorcycle.