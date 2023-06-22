Charges laid after armed robbery in Leamington

Provincial police have charged a 21-year-old from Windsor after an armed robbery in Leamington.

OPP says officers responded to a business on Erie Street South early Wednesday morning for a robbery in progress.

According to police, the suspect was located and taken into custody.

Members of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, and the OPP Canine Unit attended the scene and located several items related to the offence.

Police say charges include robbery using firearm, pointing a firearm and obstruct peace officer.

