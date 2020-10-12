Charges Laid after Boats Collide on the Detroit River

A crash on the Detroit River has resulted in charges.

Windsor Police Services Marine Unit responded to a collision between two pleasure boats on Oct. 8.

According to police, one passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of one of the boats was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner under the Canadian Shipping Act.

Police are reminding residents that safety extends beyond the roadway and boaters need to be aware of their surroundings at all time.