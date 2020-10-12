iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Charges Laid after Boats Collide on the Detroit River

am800-news-boat-crash-detroit-river-windsor-police-october-8-2020

A crash on the Detroit River has resulted in charges.

Windsor Police Services Marine Unit responded to a collision between two pleasure boats on Oct. 8.

According to police, one passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of one of the boats was charged with operating a vessel in a careless manner under the Canadian Shipping Act. 

Police are reminding residents that safety extends beyond the roadway and boaters need to be aware of their surroundings at all time.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE