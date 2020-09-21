Charges Laid After Break and Enter Near Wyandotte Street West

A 31-year-old city man is facing a list of charges.

Windsor police say officers with the Property Crime Unit were out on September 16 conducting surveillance in an area of the city that had recently been receiving a number of break and enter complaints.

According to police, officers were in an alley close to the 1900 block of Wyandotte St. west near Bridge Avenue around 3 a.m. when they heard "what sounded like a person using a tool to force their way into a building."



Police say a man was found at the rear of a business, looking at the door while holding a tool in his hand and had his face covered with a black bandanna.

The suspect then went to another business in the area and police say he started to force the door open with the tool.

He was approached by officers and was arrested without incident.

Police say the investigation revealed the man is believed to be responsible for at least two other commercial property break-ins, near the same area this summer.

The man is charged with break and enter, attempt break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and having a face masked/disguised while committing a criminal offence.