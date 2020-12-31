Charges Laid after Catalytic Converter Theft

A good surveillance system is getting some credit for assisting provincial police in Leamington with an arrest.

According to police, two people were arrested after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Seneca Drive on Sunday, December 27 around 5:15pm.

Police say the surveillance system was able to provide officers with a good description of the suspects and the vehicle involved.

An officer spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to further investigate.

As a result, two individuals, a 56-year-old and a 36-year-old both from Kingsville were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

They will appear in court in February.

