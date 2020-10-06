Charges Laid After Crash in West Windsor

Charges have been laid after crash at a busy intersection in west Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the area of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road West around midnight on Tuesday for a collision.

Police say one vehicle was heavily damaged and the second vehicle fled the area after the crash.

The vehicle and female driver were located a short time later.

According to police, a citizen attempting to help the woman reported being assaulted during the intervention and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 27-year-old from Windsor was impaired and was arrested without incident.

She is charged with impaired driving, assault and fail to stop after accident.

She has been released from custody.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the the crash.

