Charges laid after disturbance at Chatham hotel

Police in Chatham-Kent have charged a 25-year-old man after a disturbance at the Holiday Inn in Chatham.

According to police, officers were called to the hotel just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday and learned the man threatened a staff member with a knife.

Police say the man left before officers arrived but was found a short distance away.

During the arrest, police say the man verbally identified himself with a false name.

The man, from Chatham, is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and obstructing police.