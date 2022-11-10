Charges laid after fatal crash in Chatham-Kent

Charges have now been laid after a fatal crash in Chatham-Kent.

The crash happened in August on Queens Line near the 401-access ramp.

Police say it involved a cement truck and an SUV.

According to police, the cement truck was westbound, approaching the 401-access ramp, when the truck veered into the eastbound lane striking the SUV travelling eastbound.

Police say the truck continued southbound through a ditch, and rested in a cornfield while the SUV spun into the southside ditch.

The female driver of the SUV was extricated and airlifted to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say the driver of the cement truck, 31-year-old Alistair Gonsalves of Scarborough is charged with dangerous drive causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Chatham-Kent police say the Traffic Unit has completed its investigation.