Charges Laid After Gatherings at Three Churches in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have laid charges under the Reopening Ontario Act after gatherings at three different Old Colony Mennonite Church locations.

Police were called Sunday morning to a gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Wheatley Road in Wheatley.

When the officer arrived, approximately 160 cars were observed in the parking lot with over 100 people inside the church.

A 50-year-old Dover Township man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

Officers also responded to a report of a gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Grove Mills Line in Dresden.

Approximately 60 people were observed to be in attendance.

A 48-year-old Chatham Township man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

In a third case, police responded to the report of a gathering at the Old Colony Mennonite Church on Cundle Line in Charing Cross.

Officers observed 38 cars in the parking lot with over 90 people inside the church.

A 37-year-old Merlin man was charged with failing to comply with a continued order under the Reopening Ontario Act.

It's the latest in a string of charges laid over gatherings at Old Colony Mennonite Church in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.