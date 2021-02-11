Charges Laid after Lengthy Standoff in Windsor

Charges have been laid after a lengthy standoff in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to a home in the 700-block of Chatham Street East Wednesday afternoon around 2:15pm for a report of an assault.

According to police, a man assaulted a person known to him and refused to come out of the home.

The Emergency Services Unit was called in to contain the area.

Police say around 9:45pm, the man was arrested inside the home.

A 46-year-old from Windsor is charged with assault and two counts of threats.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the man, to protect the identity of the victims.