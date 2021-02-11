iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Charges Laid after Lengthy Standoff in Windsor

AM800-News-Windsor-Police-Standoff-February-2021.jpg

Charges have been laid after a lengthy standoff in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to a home in the 700-block of Chatham Street East Wednesday afternoon around 2:15pm for a report of an assault.

According to police, a man assaulted a person known to him and refused to come out of the home.

The Emergency Services Unit was called in to contain the area.

Police say around 9:45pm, the man was arrested inside the home.

A 46-year-old from Windsor is charged with assault and two counts of threats.

Police say they are not releasing the name of the man, to protect the identity of the victims.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE