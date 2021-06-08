Charges Laid After Loaded Rifle Pointed at Residents in Windsor

A weapons investigation in Windsor has led to a loaded rifle and magazine being seized and charges laid against a 26-year-old man.

Around 1:45am Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Langlois Ave and Assumption St. for a report of a person with a gun.

The investigation determined a firearm was pointed at others in the area, a vehicle was quickly located and an arrest was made.

Police say the victims and suspect are known to each other and it wasn't a random incident, but neither party is cooperating with the investigation.

Dion Dagenais is facing several charges including possessing a firearm for a purpose dangerous to public peace and occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm.

The Major Crime Unit is asking residents in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.