Charges Laid After Man Allegedly Points Imitation Firearm at Police Officer

A Windsor man has been charged after an imitation firearm was pointed at a police officer at a downtown shopping plaza.

Just after 9pm on Saturday, July 31 an officer on a routine patrol in the 300-block of Tecumseh Rd. E. spotted a man waving what appeared to be a firearm in the air.

According to police, the suspect then pointed the gun at the patrol car and when the officer attempted to make a gunpoint arrest, the man refused to comply and began to flee on foot.

The officer took chase and used physical force to control the suspect.

An investigation found the gun was not real, but closely resembled a true firearm.

The suspect was also found to be in possession of a quantity of illicit drugs.

A 52-year-old man from Windsor is facing several charges including assaulting a peace officer and possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Police believe videos of the incident are circulating on social media and are asking residents who recorded a video to submit it as evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.