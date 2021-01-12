iHeartRadio
Charges Laid After November Fatal Crash

A Windsor resident is charged following a fatal crash in Chatham-Kent.

One person was killed and another taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 east of County Road 42 on November 23.

Police were called to the scene around 11:05 a.m. and had eastbound lanes of the 401 closed for several hours to investigate.

A 24-year-old from Windsor has now been charged with Careless Driving Cause Death and Careless Driving Cause Bodily Harm under the Highway Traffic Act and is scheduled to appear in Chatham-Kent court on February 24.

There is no word not he condition of the person who was sent to hospital.

 

