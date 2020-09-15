Charges Laid After Overdose Death

Charges have now been laid after a drug overdose death in Tecumseh earlier this year.

Provincial police say 42-year-old Natalie Stevens of Windsor has been charged with manslaughter along with trafficking after a methodone overdose death claimed the life of 45-year-old Stefan Holland.

Police say officers were called to a home on Clovelly Road in Tecumseh on January 2, where Holland was found unresponsive and later died at hospital.

According to police, the investigation revealed Holland died as a result of a drug overdose.

Stevens was arrested and charged on Monday. She remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The OPP says since 2016, there have been 18 occurrences where charges were laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses.

Six of those happened this year.