Charges Laid After Pedestrian Struck in West Windsor

Charges have been laid after a woman was hit by a car in west Windsor over the weekend.

Police were called to Huron Church Rd. near Malden Rd. after a pedestrian was struck there Friday night around 6:30pm.

According to Windsor police, the woman was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act — the nature of those charges has yet to be released.

