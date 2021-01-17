Charges Laid After Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Leamington

Two people are facing charges after a stolen vehicle was recovered during a traffic stop in Leamington.

On the evening of January 11, provincial police stopped a vehicle on Erie Street South in the town.

Investigators say the vehicle had been reported stolen with Waterloo Regional Police Service in December 2020.

A search of the vehicle also turned up a quantity of cannabis.

A 40-year-old Windsor woman and a 29-year-old Leamington man face a list of charges.