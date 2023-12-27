Charges laid after traffic stop on Highway 401

A 50-year-old from Windsor is in some hot water after a traffic stop on Highway 401.

Provincial police say the driver was clocked going over 150 Km/h in a posted 100 Km/h zone on Christmas Day east of Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent.

According to police, the investigating officer determined that driver was violating conditions of an existing release order.

Police say the driver was taken into custody without incident and is charged with two counts of failure to comply with release order, operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, stunt driving and driving while under suspension.

The driver was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody.