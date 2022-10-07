Charges laid after two people found inside the former Leamington high school

Charges have been laid after police were called about two people inside the former Leamington District High School.

Around 11 a.m. on Oct. 6, OPP in the town responded to break and enter complaint at the former school on Talbot Street West.

The building was searched with help from the Essex County OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit.

As a result, OPP Police Service dog 'Maximus' located two males hiding within the interior of the closed facility.

Both males were placed under arrest without inciden and charted with trespassing.

Essex County OPP wants to remind you that not only is it against the law to trespass on abandoned property, but those who do may risk serious injury or death during the offence. Abandoned structures may pose numerous safety concerns including such things as structural issues, broken glass, mold or asbestos.

If you see anyone trespassing in abandoned or closed buildings or residences, contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122.