Charges laid after utility trailer stolen in Lakeshore

A theft of a utility trailer turned physical in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say officers were called to an address on Linda Crescent on December 29 after receiving a report of a stolen trailer.

According to police, the investigation determined a utility trailer was taken and when the victim confronted the accused an altercation occurred.

Police say the suspect fled the the scene but was located by officers later.

A 53-year-old from Lakeshore is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm and possession property obtained by crime under $5,000.