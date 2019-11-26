Charges Laid After Weapon Discharged on Division Road

A Windsor man and woman of no fixed address face weapons charges from an incident on Division Rd.

Officers were called to the location near Walker Rd. on Sunday around noon.

Police were told a passenger had got out of a vehicle and knocked on a door, but didn't get an answer.

According to police, the driver then got out waving what looked like a handgun and fired toward the address.

Both fled in the vehicle but were quickly identified.

Officers went to a home on Hall Ave. north of Tecumseh Rd. E. and arrested both without incident.

A black air gun was seized.

Both suspects face a charge of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

They aren't being identified to protect the identity of the presumed victim.