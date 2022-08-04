iHeartRadio
Charges laid after weapons call in Windsor

Two people have been arrested after police responded to a weapons call in Windsor. 

On Monday afternoon, officers were called to a report of a person with a firearm in the 300-block of Glengarry Ave and found a man suffering from a non-life threatening facial injury who was taken to hospital for treatment. 

Police learned the victim and suspect are roommates and a gun was pointed following a verbal argument and the victim was struck in the face with the weapon. 

Police say a female suspect also threatened the victim and his girlfriend before fleeing the scene. 

Both suspects were arrested a short time later but the gun was not recovered. 

Lucas Fowler, 28, of no fixed address is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, assault with a weapon, possessing a firearm while prohibited and other offences. 

Stephanie Youskow, 33, of no fixed address is charged with two counts of uttering threats. 

