Charges laid against Chatham man after OPP recover stolen vehicle

A 53-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after being caught by police in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, a member of the Elgin County OPP's Chatham Detachment located the stolen vehicle just past 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, when it was travelling on Queens Line in Chatham-Kent.

The officer saw the vehicle going more than 70km/h above the posted 90km/h speed limit.

While attempting to evade police, the driver collided with a guard rail.

After the collision, police say the driver left the vehicle, and after a brief chase on foot he was taken into custody without incident.

Following an investigation, the 53-year-old is facing four criminal counts in total.

He's scheduled to appear in Chatham court on June 26.