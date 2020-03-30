Charges Laid Following Four Vehicle Crash in Downtown Windsor

An update to a story AM800 News told you about first on the weekend.

Charges have now been laid after a four vehicle crash in downtown Windsor Sunday morning.

Just before 10am, police were called to the intersection of Ouellette Ave and Wyandotte St. W. and arrived to find several people needing medical attention for minor injuries.

The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for impaired driving by drugs while the passenger was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed both men to be in possession of illicit drugs.

A 26-year-old man and 29-year-old man, both from Windsor, are facing a long list of charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.