Charges Laid Following Reported Stabbing

A 35-year-old man is charged following an assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

A victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Chandler Road near Tecumseh Road East around 6 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the incident happened following a verbal altercation at the residence between people known to each other.

During the incident the victim was reportedly stabbed multiple times and a knife, believed to be the weapon was recovered and seized by police.

A suspect was quickly located in the area and was arrested without incident.