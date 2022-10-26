Charges laid in alleged 'loan sharking' case inside Caesars Windsor

A Windsor man is facing multiple charges in connection to an alleged loan sharking case taking place inside Caesars Windsor.

The Ontario Provincial Police Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) launched Project CADIA in the Fall of 2021, with the assistance of the Caesars Windsor Casino Surveillance Department, targeting criminal interest rate offences.

Police say the investigation was initiated after officers identified person-to-person transactions of Canadian currency and gaming chips being conducted on the gaming floor of the casino.

In July of 2022, police executed a search warrant at a Windsor home and seized over $45,000 of Canadian currency, $11,000 of gaming chips, cellular telephones, and a diamond ring.

A 53-year-old of Windsor is facing charges of criminal interest rate, laundering the proceeds of crime and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

The IEB is an OPP Division, embedded within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), and is responsible for conducting criminal, provincial and regulatory eligibility investigations to ensure integrity and public safety within the AGCO regulated industries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Investigation & Enforcement Bureau at 519-258-8986.