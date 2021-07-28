Charges Laid in Chatham-Kent Attempted Murder

Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in Chatham-Kent.

On Sunday night, officers on patrol conducted a traffic stop in Wallaceburg and noticed suspicious damage to the vehicle.

Through an investigation, police learned there was an altercation earlier in the day that resulted in shots being fired by two people known to him at the intersection of Victoria and King Streets.

A man from Wilkesport, 27, and a Wallaceburg woman, 36, were arrested on Tuesday and are both charged with attempted murder and other offences.

A Wallaceburg man, 31, was arrested on Tuesday and is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm.