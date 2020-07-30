Charges Laid in Double Fatal Crash in Chatham-Kent

Provincial Police have laid charges in connection with a crash in Chatham-Kent where two people were killed.

OPP officers were called to St. Clair Road between Border Road and Heritage Line back on the afternoon of March 8.

An 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, both from Sarnia, died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Provincial Police now say charges have been laid as a result of an investigation.

39-year old Sarah Suitor of Chatham is charged with two counts of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death - Excessive Drug Concentration, Dangerous Operation Causing Death, and Possession of a Controlled Substance - Fentanyl.

She will appear in court at the end of August.