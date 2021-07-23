Charges Laid in East Windsor Crash Involving E-Bike and SUV

The driver of an SUV has been charged after a crash that sent a woman riding an e-bike to hospital on the city's east end.

According to Windsor police, it happened on Tecumseh Road near George Avenue Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. and the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the man driving the SUV was at fault and he was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

The extent of the charges was not released.