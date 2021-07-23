iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Charges Laid in East Windsor Crash Involving E-Bike and SUV

am800-news-crash-tecumseh-george-windsor-july-21-2021

The driver of an SUV has been charged after a crash that sent a woman riding an e-bike to hospital on the city's east end.

According to Windsor police, it happened on Tecumseh Road near George Avenue Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. and the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the man driving the SUV was at fault and he was charged under the Highway Traffic Act. 

The extent of the charges was not released.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE