Charges Laid in Fatal Hit and Run

Windsor police have formally laid charges after a hit and run that left a seven-year-old boy dead.

Police were called to Jefferson Boulevard near Haig Avenue on Nov. 15 after the boy was struck and killed by a mini-van.

Officers seized a 2006 Dodge Caravan matching the description in the 2700 block of Chandler Road on Nov. 19 and announced Friday that "is in fact the same vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run investigation."

Christopher Filiault, a 45 year old Windsor man, is charged with Fail to Stop and Remain at the Scene of a Fatal Accident, Criminal Negligence Causing Death and Obstruction of Justice.

According to police, the entire incident remains under active investigation.