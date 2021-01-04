Charges Laid in Fatal Lakeshore Crash

Charges have now been laid following a fatal crash in early December.

According to OPP, 31-year-old Jonathon Grellette from Lakeshore is charged with dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The crash happened December 12 on County Road 46 east of County Road 19 in Lakeshore.

Lakeshore resident, 30-year-old Cassandra Rideout died when the vehicle she was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The matter is scheduled for court on January 27.

A section of County Road 46 was closed for several hours as the OPP's Technical Collision Investigators completed the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact OPP Or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.